Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.28 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

