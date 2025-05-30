Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

