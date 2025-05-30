Nexus Investment Management ULC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

