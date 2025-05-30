United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 72,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

