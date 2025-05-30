Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – May 27th

Oklo, NuScale Power, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, and Vistra are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventories of nuclear weapons and weapons-grade fissile materials that a state holds. They include deployed warheads, reserves awaiting deployment, and stored uranium or plutonium suitable for weaponization. Monitoring these stocks is a cornerstone of arms-control and non-proliferation efforts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 37,655,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,029,516. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE SMR traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 27,315,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092,652. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.52. 1,881,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $401.58 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.62. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $476.01.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. 4,259,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,378,491. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61.

