Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,318.56. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,607,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,820,000 after purchasing an additional 462,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Elastic by 5,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

