S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $139.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

