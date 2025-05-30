Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.23 and last traded at $185.84. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.20.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.48. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

