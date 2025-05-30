S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

