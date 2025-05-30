Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

