Truist Financial Reaffirms Sell Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.36 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $875,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,969,766.30. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,925 shares of company stock worth $170,370,496 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,374,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

