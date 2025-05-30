Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.

ZS opened at $251.11 on Friday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,004.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

