Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 37,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

