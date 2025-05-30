Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Cut by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

