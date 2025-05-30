Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.05. Nomura shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 40,040 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Nomura alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NMR

Nomura Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,318,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after buying an additional 2,846,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nomura by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 394,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.