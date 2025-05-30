GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,588,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,500,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
