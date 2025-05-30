Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Drops By 77.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCTXW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

