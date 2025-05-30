iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,056,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,451% from the previous session’s volume of 41,398 shares.The stock last traded at $161.18 and had previously closed at $159.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.