Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

ATXG stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

About Addentax Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.