Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Time to Buy?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 2,187,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,474,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 17.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

