Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BHAT opened at $1.76 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

