Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
Shares of BHAT opened at $1.76 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
