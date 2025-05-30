iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 105,147 shares.The stock last traded at $67.23 and had previously closed at $68.03.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.