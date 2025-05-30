MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,529 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.95.
MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.
About MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
