Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Short Interest Down 48.7% in May

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 166,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Actelis Networks has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Actelis Networks ( NASDAQ:ASNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Actelis Networks had a negative return on equity of 752.62% and a negative net margin of 56.82%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Actelis Networks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

