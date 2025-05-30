Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $241.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 197.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

