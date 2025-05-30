California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,466,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $188.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
