California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $22,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avantor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,131,000 after purchasing an additional 443,501 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 0.0%

AVTR opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.