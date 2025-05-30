Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

