Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 17,047 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

