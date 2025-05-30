Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,149 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

