Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 15,000 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,011.11. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Articles

