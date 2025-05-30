1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,293,777 shares in the company, valued at $43,401,938.59. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 105,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $479,850.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $189,700.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $4.94 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLWS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.