NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Buys 10,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,984.74. The trade was a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,100.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 2.4%

NewtekOne stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 million. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 94.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

