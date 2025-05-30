1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,338,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,782.84. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 105,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $479,850.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $189,700.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $314.01 million, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 614,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

