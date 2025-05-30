Insider Selling: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Tam sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$124,000.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

