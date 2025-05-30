Insider Selling: Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells 21,037 Shares of Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,224.35. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 20,200 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $61,206.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 15,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTRN

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lantern Pharma by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.