Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE STC opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

