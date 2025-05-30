Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Chairman Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) Chairman James Chao sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,770. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, James Chao sold 5,608 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $124,329.36.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 126.17%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLKP

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.