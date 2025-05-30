Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 10,244 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.