Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 173 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,703,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

QQQE stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

