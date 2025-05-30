Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 755 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

