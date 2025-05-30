Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VNQI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.