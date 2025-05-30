iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

