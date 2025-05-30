FC Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0%

ES stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

