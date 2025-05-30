FC Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.59 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.