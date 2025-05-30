Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after buying an additional 116,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,889,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 1,155,513 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in AvidXchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,067,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AvidXchange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 273,194 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 25,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $252,967.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,167,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,391.64. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $87,650.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,781.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,890 shares of company stock valued at $933,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

