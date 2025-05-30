DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 14,296 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total value of $2,938,399.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,112,804.98. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ravi Inukonda sold 15,945 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $3,187,405.50.

On Friday, April 25th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50.

On Monday, March 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80.

DoorDash stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 757.70 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

