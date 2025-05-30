Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Insider Fred Burke Sells 747,102 Shares

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) insider Fred Burke sold 747,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $15,061,576.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,122,755.84. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fred Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Fred Burke sold 138,705 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $2,796,292.80.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $21.37 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRDN shares. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

