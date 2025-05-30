Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.96 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.