Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize quantum-based hardware, software and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs of quantum mechanics in areas like cryptography, materials science and optimization. Because true commercial quantum advantage remains in its early stages, these stocks can be highly volatile and typically require a long-term investment horizon. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,685,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,996,454. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 18,776,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,674,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 36,145,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,567,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

